Anderson football team completes season as Division II state runner-up

CANTON, Ohio — The Anderson High School football team completed its journey as a Division II state runner-up Thursday night.

Avon defeated Anderson 37-20 in the Division II state final at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. It was the weekend's first Ohio High School Athletic Association state final. The OHSAA announced an attendance of 4,592 fans in the stadium adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Anderson completed its season with a 14-1 record.

"I couldn't be more proud of the 17 seniors," Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. "They gave everything the last four years. You talk about commitment. You talk about investment. The memories we have of those guys. I love them."

Avon jumped ahead 21-0 by the 9:32 mark of the second quarter Thursday night. Avon capitalized on an Anderson special teams turnover to help the Eagles take a 7-0 lead at the 7:16 mark in the first quarter.

Later, Anderson responded when junior quarterback Owen Scalf scored on a 1-yard touchdown run at the 5:18 mark. Senior Maddux Snider added the point-after attempt to close the gap to 21-7.

However, Avon went ahead 27-7 when senior quarterback Blake Elder found senior Grant Barr for a 37-yard touchdown pass. Elder, the son of Avon head coach Mike Elder, threw four touchdown passes in the first half. That tied the Division II state championship game record for most passing touchdowns.

Avon senior Quiante Smith had 180 yards rushing and a touchdown. That score in the third quarter gave the Eagles a 34-13 lead at the 1:38 mark.

Anderson closed the gap to 34-20 at the start of the fourth quarter when Scalf found junior Tysin Weaver for a 7-yard touchdown pass connection. Avon later added a field goal to seal the game.

Anderson had a memorable journey to Canton for a second straight season.

"You talk about character, you talk about everything you preach and it showed up tonight," Dreyer said. "That's why you're so proud of those guys. We never gave up."

The Raptors earned their fourth state final appearance on Thursday night. The team was the Division II state runners-up in 2024 and 2008. Anderson won the 2007 Division II state championship.

This season, the Raptors focused on returning to Canton throughout the calendar year. Anderson conducted practice at 5:53 a.m. throughout this season. The team started seven minutes earlier than 6 a.m. due to the fact that it lost to Avon by seven points (20-13) in the 2024 state final.

Anderson is one of two Greater Cincinnati teams in Canton this week for the OHSAA football state finals.

St. Xavier (11-2) plays Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (14-0) in the Division I state final at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter