Anderson junior CB Ace Alston receives an invitation to 2026 Polynesian Bowl

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anderson High School four-star junior cornerback Ace Alston has received an invitation to participate in the 2026 Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii in January.

Alston, who is rated Ohio’s No. 2 player in the 2027 class and the nation’s No. 11 cornerback by the 247 Sports Composite, has several significant college scholarship offers.

The all-star game is Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. Eastern Time inside Kunuiakea Stadium. The game is scheduled to be televised on NFL Network.

Alston, who is 6 feet and 175 pounds, said he is the only 2027 Ohio player to be invited to the all-star game.

“This invitation is just a blessing,” Alston told us in a text message. “It just shows how much work I put in and I am truly blessed. This is really special. I grew up watching players play in this game and I just thank God for this opportunity.”

Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said Alston will be the first Anderson student-athlete to play in the Polynesian Bowl.

“Ace Alston is an incredible student-athlete,” Dreyer said. “We have had great players in the Under Armour All-Star Game before. He is one of the hardest-working young men at his craft. He is rated as one of the best defensive backs in the country nationally. This is an exciting time for our program.”

Anderson (10-0), the No. 1 seed in Division II, Region 8, has a first-round bye Friday night. The Raptors play host to the winner of Withrow (8-2) and Piqua (6-4) in the Division II regional quarterfinal Nov. 7.

Anderson, ranked No. 2 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings (regardless of division), has won 32 consecutive games against Greater Cincinnati opponents. Anderson’s most recent loss against a local opponent occurred at Milford (56-35 result) on Sept. 8, 2023.

Outscoring opponents 489-127 this season, Anderson was the 2024 Division II state runner-up.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter