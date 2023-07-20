Ochocinco and Boomer: Cincinnati Bengals announce 2023 Ring of Honor inductees

CINCINNATI — Boomer Esiason and Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson will become the seventh and eighth inductees into the Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor.

The two will be officially inducted during Monday Night Football on September 25, when the Bengals play against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium.

“Boomer and Chad were both exceptional players,” said Bengals President Mike Brown in a press release. “If you look at the statistics, Boomer has a long list of quarterback firsts here. And Chad was a superb athlete who was probably the quickest receiver we have had here. They could have moments when they just carried the team by themselves. Both players are very deserving of this honor.”

Johnson, a former wide receiver who played for the Bengals for 10 seasons, owns nearly every Bengals receiving record. The Bengals drafted Johnson in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft, when they had the 36th overall pick — and the rest was history-making.

Johnson also quickly became one of the most popular players in NFL history, dominating the early-2000s social scene with his elaborate choreographed touchdown celebrations and big personality.

“It means everything,” said Johnson in a press release. “To be shown appreciation for all the years of hard work is awesome. It’s a great honor and I’m very appreciative. I’m getting my flowers now while I can smell them. To me, this honor means much more than getting a gold jacket, honestly. This is home. The fans understand the good times and the bad times, the ups and downs, and they accepted me as my true authentic self. This is a welcome home – you will always be a part of us – and this means a lot to me. A lot.”

Esiason was quarterback for the Bengals from 1984 through 1992. He was initially drafted by the Bengals in 1984 and took over for Ken Anderson as the team's full-time starting quarterback one year later.

He departed the Bengals in 1993 but — remarkably — he returned to the Bengals years later, in 1997. In all, he ranks third in Bengals history with 27,149 passing yards and 187 touchdowns.

“I will always remember I got this because of the season ticket holders,” said Esiason in a press release. “They’re the ones who have the memories. They’re the ones who spend the money to support the team. They’re the ones who know who their favorite players are and who had the biggest impact when they were there. That’s not to be taken lightly or ever taken for granted.”

Voting for this year's Ring of Honor class opened to season ticket holders in May and closed June 11. The ballot gave fans 13 different former Bengals players to vote on.

The 2023 Bengals Ring of Honor nominees included:



Jim Breech

James Brooks

Cris Collinsworth

Corey Dillon

Boomer Esiason

David Fulcher

Chad Johnson

Tim Krumrie

Dave Lapham

Max Montoya

Lemar Parrish

Bob Trumpy

Reggie Williams

This year will be the Ring of Honor's third year in existence. Founded in 2021, Bengals officials said the honor would be a recurring tradition, with names of its inductees emblazoned on the east facade of Paycor Stadium.

The first inductees, Paul Brown and Anthony Munoz, were selected by Bengals officials when the Ring of Honor installation was announced in 2021; later that year, season ticket holders voted they would be joined by Ken Anderson and Ken Riley.

In 2022, Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis became the fifth and sixth inductees into the Ring of Honor, an elite Bengals club that represents former players, coaches and others who had a significant impact on the franchise. Both Anderson and Curtis were formally inducted on Sept. 29, 2022 during halftime of the game against the Miami Dolphins.