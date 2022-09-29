Willie Anderson, Isaac Curtis to be inducted into Ring of Honor during Bengals vs Dolphins halftime

CINCINNATI — Years after they wore their orange and black stripes, Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis will be honored Thursday for their achievements with the Cincinnati Bengals as they join the 2nd class of the Ring of Honor.

For Anderson, it is a circular moment.

He helped open what was then known as Paul Brown Stadium.

“We were all on the front cover of the magazine with construction helmets on when the stadium was just rocks and bricks," said Anderson. “To be 47, to know that the 24-year-old on the cover I talked about was worried about being a great. Following in Anthony Munoz’s footsteps. Trying to be one of the great tackles in the league.”

Anderson spent 12 years with the Bengals and in his entire NFL career, he only allowed 16 sacks.

“I’m a Bengal forever. Whatever happened with me in the past with the organization is in the past. Always cheered for the guys. Always cheered for the players," Anderson said. "I know what it means to put the stripes on, the helmet on, and go fight for the city. I know how bad this city wants a winner, and what the city demands out of us as players.”

That demand goes back decades and arguably the greatest to wear No. 85 for the Bengals will be honored for his time with the team.

Isaac Curtis changed the game.

“You work hard, you play hard. You try do the best you can do. When you get voted in. Honored like this. It shows that people really appreciate your talents. Makes you feel good,” Isaac said.

His quarterback, Ken Anderson said “there’s only one 85, and that is Isaac Curtis. Nobody who comes after him will be a better 85 in Bengal history. That’s Isaac Curtis.”

Isaac Curtis was so fast and talented that teams bodied him with two to three guys at a time to slow him down. They changed the rules at the line after his rookie season in 1973.

Curtis said his wife noticed a change when this honor was announced nearly 50 years later.

“It’s been emotional. Pretty excited about. My wife says 'you’re really excited about it.' She said you seem to always stay calm, and don’t get excited about anything," Curtis said. "It’s exciting. It’ll be an honor to be in front of the fans that voted me in.”

Curtis and Anderson will join the first Ring of Honor class — Anthony Munoz, Paul Brown, Ken Anderson and Ken Riley — as names inside Paycor Stadium when they are honored at halftime during Thursday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

You can watch the Bengals game against the Dolphins at 8 p.m. on WCPO.

READ MORE

Watch the Bengals face the Dolphins tonight live on WCPO

Mother of Bengals player hid cancer diagnosis during preseason so he could achieve his lifelong dream

'I was done': Michael Thomas' journey from having no team to becoming Bengals captain in less than one year