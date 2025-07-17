Joe Burrow is the cover star of Sports Illustrated's 'Sports & Style' issue

CINCINNATI — Another day, another fashionable feat for Bengals superstar Joe Burrow.

This time, the Cincinnati quarterback is on the cover of Sports Illustrated's "Sports & Style" issue, with Vogue icon Anna Wintour offering commentary on his panache.

"Joe always looks great," Wintour told SI. "He has tons of confidence and is up for trying new things — that seems natural to who he is. It was wonderful to see him at the Met Gala this year in Gucci. Blue suited him."

Talk about a seal of approval!

And as all Bengals fans know, Burrow never seems to shy away from new and creative looks. He spoke with SI about how his insecurities as a child pushed him to show his sense of self through his clothing.

"I struggled (with confidence) when I was little," he said. "I was pretty uncomfortable in my own skin, and I think I was quiet and socially awkward, so I did express myself with colors and clothes."

Sports Illustrated/Clay Patrick McBride

Now, Burrow and his stylist said he still loves to play with colors and different decorations — "flowers, butterflies, all that cool stuff," Burrow said.

"Joe loves color in a way that I don't ... He doesn’t necessarily pay attention to what’s trending or what everybody else is wearing, and that’s what makes (his style) so unique," stylist and NFL fashion editor Kyle Smith told SI. "He is always doing his own thing. I think a big part of the Joe fandom is an appreciation of his fashion. Or, at least, his individuality expressed through fashion."

While the focus of the spread was mainly his fashion, Burrow did provide some tidbits about his day job. As he prepares for his sixth season in the NFL, the Pro Bowler said that despite the travels and Met Gala parties, he sticks to a routine during the offseason to be ready for a grueling schedule.

"If you can’t develop a routine and stick to it, then you’re not going to be able to be your best on Sundays, in my opinion," Burrow said. "I’ve never seen anybody that doesn’t have a very disciplined routine go out and be great. Doesn’t mean it’s not possible, but it’s certainly not possible for me."

And while he said he'd love to do more with fashion after football, he told SI he's hopeful fashion can become a gateway for different demographics to pay attention to the NFL.

"I think more young women, or people who might not have known or cared about football at all beforehand, are paying attention to what people are wearing in the tunnel," said Burrow. "Maybe they see somebody wearing a Gucci fit into the game, and they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s pretty cool, who’s that?’ And then they start paying attention. I do think it brings more fans, honestly."