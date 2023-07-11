Bengals will induct 2023 Ring of Honor class on Monday Night Football

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will induct the 2023 class of Ring of Honor recipients during a Monday Night Football game in September, the team announced on Tuesday.

The game will take place on Sept. 25, when the Bengals play against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium. The two inductees will be announced next week, according to the Bengals — though they did not note a specific day.

Voting for this year's Ring of Honor class opened to season ticket holders in May and closed June 11. The ballot gave fans 13 different former Bengals players to vote on.

The 2023 Bengals Ring of Honor nominees included:



Jim Breech

James Brooks

Cris Collinsworth

Corey Dillon

Boomer Esiason

David Fulcher

Chad Johnson

Tim Krumrie

Dave Lapham

Max Montoya

Lemar Parrish

Bob Trumpy

Reggie Williams

This year will be the Ring of Honor's third year in existence. Founded in 2021, Bengals officials said the honor would be a recurring tradition, with names of its inductees emblazoned on the east facade of Paycor Stadium.

The first inductees, Paul Brown and Anthony Munoz, were selected by Bengals officials when the Ring of Honor installation was announced in 2021; later that year, season ticket holders voted they would be joined by Ken Anderson and Ken Riley.

In 2022, Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis became the fifth and sixth inductees into the Ring of Honor, an elite Bengals club that represents former players, coaches and others who had a significant impact on the franchise. Both Anderson and Curtis were formally inducted on Sept. 29, 2022 during halftime of the game against the Miami Dolphins.