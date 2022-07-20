CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have announced that Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis are the two newest members of the Ring of Honor.

Anderson and Curtis mark the fifth and sixth members of the Ring of Honor, an elite Bengals club that represents the former players, coaches and others that had a significant impact on the franchise.

Anderson is a former offensive tackle for the Bengals who played from 1996 to 2007, and he's regarded as the best offensive tackle of his era. He also is a four-time Pro Bowler that played in 181 Bengals games — tired for eighth on the team's all-time list.

Curtis is a former wide receiver who played from 1973 to 1984, and he still holds the team record for average yards per reception (17.07). He too is a four-time Pro Bowler, and he ranks third in both career receiving yards (7101) and 100-yard games (20).

September 29th at halftime vs the Dolphins

"For us to be only the fifth and sixth guys to go in, and for me to go in with someone like Isaac Curtis — the first 'No. 85' — I'm pumped," Anderson said. "It's an honor."

Anderson and Curtis join the likes of QB Ken Anderson, team founder/head coach Paul Brown, OT Anthony Munoz and CB Ken Riley.

"These are two of our finest all-time players," said Bengals President Mike Brown. "Willie was as good as a right offensive tackle as you could draw up. He had it all — strength, movement and attitude. Isaac has incredible speed along with great hands. This is evidence for hour our fans felt about Isaac during his career. They knew he was special. The Bengals are fortunate to have both of these outstanding players in the Ring of Honor."

Ring of Honor inductees are voted on by season ticket members and suite holders in an effort to generate excitement and engagement with the Bengals franchise.

"I'm very honored to go in this early," Curtis said. "I had such a great relationship with the fans. They've always showed me their appreciation, and it made me feel so good. It's really a treat they voted me in."

Both Anderson and Curtis will be formally inducted on Sept. 29 during halftime of the Thursday night game against the Miami Dolphins.