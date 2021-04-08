Paul Brown, Anthony Munoz are first people to enter Bengals' new Ring of Honor

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals announced Thursday a new installation at Paul Brown Stadium called the Ring of Honor, which is meant to honor former coaches, players and others who were influential in the organization's history.

"Through the Bengals Ring of Honor, we will be able to celebrate our great history and keep memories alive as we create content that can be shared for generations to come," Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said.

The Ring of Honor will be a recurring tradition and will be in the east facade of the stadium. Paul Brown and Anthony Munoz have already been selected to be part of the installation.

"They are in the Hall of Fame in Canton and it pleases me to put them out front as our initial inductees," Bengals president Mike Brown said.

“I am humbled to be a member of the inaugural class of the Bengals Ring of Honor alongside Paul Brown,” Munoz said. "The organization has had some amazing, amazing players over the 50-plus years of existence. I think it’s great because now we get to celebrate all of the guys and that’s what it’s all about.”

Two other people will be selected for the inaugural Ring of Honor class by a ballot vote between Bengals season ticket members and suite owners.

“The Bengals Ring of Honor is a way to show our appreciation for individuals who have made a significant impact on our franchise,” Brown said. "We have a lot great players and coaches to honor and it will be fun to reminisce as we go about this process.”