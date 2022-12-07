Joe Burrow named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after Bengals win over Chiefs

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the team announced Wednesday.

According to bengals.com, the honor is because of Burrow's "elite" performance in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Resembling the Bengals AFC title win against the Chiefs in January, the Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24.

Another elite performance.@JoeyB is your AFC Offensive Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/rL6oC5YxMS — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 7, 2022

The Bengals momentum began early in the game as QB Joe Burrow ran in a 4-yard touchdown.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is undefeated in his career against the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. The win today gives Burrow a 3-0 record against him.

Week 13 ✅ Next Up: CLEvsCIN | 12/11 on CBS, 1PM pic.twitter.com/5rSoM6ThSE — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 7, 2022

Despite the loss against the Bengals, the Chiefs still lead the AFC West with a 9-3 record. After the victory, the Bengals are tied 8-4 with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, but the Ravens hold the top spot due to tiebreakers.

Off the field, Burrow recently announced his foundation in October: The Joe Burrow Foundation. Its mission is to help families overcome food insecurity as well as childhood mental health issues.

Until Burrow's 26th birthday on Dec. 10, he's holding a campaign for the foundation that's also a way to spark up some friendly competition between Burrow fans associated with the Bengals, and those associated with LSU — where Burrow played college football.

The Bengals next game is against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Dec. 11 at home. Kickoff at Paycor Stadium is at 1:00 p.m.

