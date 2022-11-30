Watch Now
Joe Burrow Foundation strikes up friendly competition between Cincinnati, Baton Rouge for new campaign

The campaign runs until Burrow's 26th birthday on Dec. 10
Burrow's father, Jimmy, said his son realized the magnitude of the impact he can make after his Heisman Trophy speech in 2019. Since that speech, $1.8 million has been raised for Athens County and the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Nov 30, 2022
The Joe Burrow Foundation is striking up some friendly competition for its latest campaign and partnership.

Partnering with Where I'm From Apparel — an Ohio-based company — Burrow's foundation is launching "From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let's Do Good."

Fans and supporters can partake by purchasing Where I'm From Apparel merchandise inspired by Burrow's football career — both in Cincinnati with the Bengals and in Baton Rouge with LSU.

The campaign runs until Dec. 10, which is Burrow's 26th birthday.

"Since the beginning of our partnership with Joe, we have been looking forward to the launch of his foundation," said Ryan Napier, co-founder of Where I'm From Apparel. "Now that the charity is up and running, we are extremely excited for the opportunity to be involved in raising money for such worthy causes."

100% of the proceeds from Where I'm From Apparel will be donated to the Joe Burrow Foundation and its mission of helping families overcome food insecurity as well as childhood mental health issues.

"Everyone has a responsibility to do good," Burrow said. "This is a fun and easy way to join our foundation in doing some good in two communities that have meant a lot to me and my family."

You can either buy Cincinnati-inspired or Baton Rouge-inspired apparel here.

The campaign is not just a way to help those in need, but also see which city — Cincinnati or Baton Rouge — is home to more Burrow fans.

"There will be plenty of bragging rights for the city that sells the most apparel, but the real winners will be the families served by our foundation," Burrow said.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback began the Joe Burrow Foundation in October 2022. Burrow launched the foundation alongside his parents, Robin and Jimmy.

Burrow is the president of the foundation's executive board, while his mother serves as secretary and treasurer, and his father serves as vice president.

To learn more about the Joe Burrow Foundation or to donate, click here.

