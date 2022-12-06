Bengals release long-time punter and Cincinnati native Kevin Huber

CINCINNATI — Kevin Huber's 14-year career as a punter with the Cincinnati Bengals has officially drawn to a close after the team announced on Monday they would waive him from the roster.

The 37-year-old player was announced to the roster in August after going head-to-head with Tri-State native Drue Chrisman, who vied for the punter position over Huber going into the 2022 season.

"Kevin was our punter for a very long time," said Mike Brown, Bengals president, in a press release. "We appreciated every moment he was here. He has been a steadying force for us, an excellent player and a good person. Any football team would be blessed to have him for the length of time we did."

Huber said during the team's Super Bowl run he hopes to play until age 40.

"I feel like I'm kicking the ball better than I have in years past as far as strength-wise so I'm not worried about my strength and my endurance for the season," Huber said. "It's just tweaking some mechanics I think is what I'm going to focus on this offseason and I think I've got plenty of leg to last for several more years."

He was re-signed for a one-year contract in May and boasts an impressive career with the Bengals.

A 2004 McNicholas High School graduate and two-time All-American at the University of Cincinnati, Huber was drafted by the Bengals in 2009. He tied the late Ken Riley for the most regular season games played in franchise history in the 2021 season, in total playing a record-breaking 2016 games — including a streak of 138 consecutive games played from 2014 to 2022.

Huber was Cincinnati's career leader in every major punting category, including punting yards, longest punt and inside-20 punts.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and has served as a holder on placekicks holding all 14 of Evan McPherson's field goals in the 2021 postseason (including two game-winners).