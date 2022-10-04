Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Joe Burrow launches non-profit to help overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues

Joe Burrow talks about the impact of his Heisman Trophy speech and his plan to use his platform for social good.
Joe Burrow talks for first time after appendix surgery
Posted at 11:17 AM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 11:25:34-04

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow announced on Tuesday that he is launching a nonprofit foundation with his parents to help "overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues."

The Joe Burrow Foundation will provide "resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved in Ohio and Louisiana," according to a press release from the foundation.

“I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good,” said Joe Burrow in the press release. “This Foundation allows me and my family to give back. So many of you made generous contributions to support food insecurity in Athens County, Ohio following my 2019 Heisman Trophy speech. We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge and Louisiana. My mom, a lifetime educator, experiences firsthand the effect of mental health issues on children and their families. We want to make a difference here as well.”

Burrow will be the president of the foundation's executive board, while his mother, Robin, will serve as secretary and treasurer, and his father, Jimmy, will serve as vice president.

“Words can’t express how proud we are of Joe and his many talents,” said Jimmy Burrow in the press release. “His commitment to improving the lives of those who are less fortunate is especially meaningful to our family.”

“As an elementary school teacher and principal, I see kids grow and succeed every day,” added Robin Burrow via the press release. “I also recognize the stress and challenges that students and their families face. We are committed to bringing people and resources together to help make a difference. We hope you can join us along the way.”

You can learn more about the Joe Burrow Foundation and donate to its causes by clicking here.

More Bengals news:
'Everybody knows what's at stake': Bengals ready for primetime against Ravens NFL Players Association fired neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa Bengals fan goes from electric game to restoring electricity after Hurricane Ian

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch local news and weather FREE, anytime!