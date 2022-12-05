Bengals' 'Fan of the Year' raffling off Super Bowl tickets, 4-night stay and airfare

After the Bengals' big win over Kansas City, fans couldn't be faulted for wondering whether this could be the team's big year.

That’s what the Bengals “Fan of the Year” Phil Amrein, is hoping. He’s raffling off two ticket to the Super Bowl with lodging for four nights and roundtrip airfare from Cincinnati to Phoenix.

“We're the luckiest people in the world,” says Amrein. “So if we can help people, that’s what we want to do.”

Every year, Amrein and his wife, Shelley, are diehard fans with faith that the Bengals will get to the Super Bowl. So much so that, for the past 20 out of 21 years, they’ve secured plane tickets and lodging in the Super Bowl city.

In fact, they’ve already got a condo in Phoenix reserved and plane tickets from CVG.

Here’s the problem — if you can call it that: The Bengals “Fan of the Year” gets airfare, lodging and two tickets to the Super Bowl when their title is announced. So Amrein doesn’t need the airfare and lodge he already secured.

That’s when he and his wife decided to raffle off the package and donate the proceeds to charity.

Amrein worked out all the detail with the Bengals, who agreed to allow him to buy two tickets to the Super Bowl and package that with his already-booked four-night stay in the condo and plane tickets.

Here's how you can enter:

Raffle tickets are $20 each. Amrein is hoping to sell 5,000 tickets in order to raise $100,000, which he plans to donate to several different local organizations in the Greater Cincinnati area: The Ken Anderson Alliance, Sam Hubbard Foundation, Elder High School, Ross High School, Evans Scholar Foundation, Anthony Munoz Foundation and ‘Be Concerned’ Food Pantry.