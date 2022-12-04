Bengals player supports organization for teen parents for NFL 'My Cause, My Cleats' initiative

CINCINNATI — Players across the NFL are wearing custom cleats this week for the 'My Cause, My Cleats' partnership.

Bengals running back Samaje Perine chose to support Rosemary's Babies Co. — a resource center for teen parents — in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"My mom was a teen mom, so knowing the hardships she and other young parents face, it was important to my wife and I to bring awareness to the programs Rosemary's Babies has to change the outlook for young, single parents," Perine said.

The organization held a tailgate ahead of the game Sunday with free food and drinks at their Reading Road building.

Perine's mom, Gloria Perine, was at the tailgate to support the organization. She said she had no idea what organization her son was going to pick until it was announced.

"When I saw his statement that was like, my mom was a teen parent, I was a mess," Gloria Perine said.

She's from a small town and said being a teen parent wasn't common. While her parents were supportive, she said it was still tough.

"I didn't really have a support group and it was pretty isolated," Gloria Perine said.

Rosemary's Babies Co. is working to make sure teen parents in Cincinnati have a different experience.

"We support them through mentorship, we have a pantry. We also provide weekly parenting classes, as well as emergency resources, rides and honestly anything that you can think of for teen parents," said Jaliah Oglesby, the vice president of program delivery and impact for Rosemary's Babies Co.

Bringing thousands of Bengals fans' attention to the organization is a big deal, not just for the staff at Rosemary's Babies Co., but to Gloria Perine too.

"For him to, this many years later, like that be important to him, makes a mama proud," she said.

There are other ways to help the organization, especially with the holiday season in full swing.

With the organization's "Be a Friend for the Holidays" initiative, you can help fulfill a teen parent or their family's wish list for the holiday season.