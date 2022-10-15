Tri-State bars get ready to welcome fans for FC Cincinnati's first MLS Cup playoff match

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati will face the New York Red Bulls in their first Major League Soccer Cup playoff match in club history.

More than 1,000 fans will watch the game at a sold-out watch party at TQL Stadium. However, if you didn’t get a ticket there will be other bars you can watch the game from like The Pitch, which is located across the street from TQL.

“The energy in the city is just electric,” said Andrew Maloney, marketing director at The Pitch. “We’ve had a great connection with our neighbors over at TQL and FCC. We’ve had players come in and it’s part of the family, so we’re really excited to watch them.”

The Pitch opened their doors to customers for the first time on the same day TQL welcomed fans into the stadium for the first time.

Looking for something to do before @BLINKcincy tonight? Well, I got you covered!



Check out the @fccincinnati match at noon. This is the first time the team has made the MLS playoffs. @WCPO https://t.co/BFmdNagIz3 — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) October 15, 2022

Maloney says it’s been rewarding to watch the team grow over the years.

“This team has so much heart and so much energy to see them go from three years in a row to the last in the league to where they are now, it’s really incredible to see that switch in such a short off season this past year,” he said.

Even though the match will be played in New Jersey, Maloney along with thousands of FCC fans are hoping to advance. He adds that The Pitch is ready to welcome fans into their bar for the team’s first MLS Cup playoff match.

“Today is going to be so much fun and so much energy. We’ve got a soccer field outside for kids where families can come and enjoy it,” he said. “It’s just going to be an incredible time.”

The match starts at noon. Click here to learn more about where you can watch the match and FCC's Pub Partners.