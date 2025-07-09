'The ripple effect is what really concerns me' | Cincinnati public radio supporters rally against funding cuts

CINCINNATI — Supporters of public radio gathered in Cincinnati to rally against the Trump administration's plan to claw back $1.1 billion in previously allocated funding to public broadcasting . The Senate is expected to vote on the proposal next week .

The potential funding cuts could have widespread implications for public broadcasting across the country, affecting both local stations and national networks.

"To decimate one will have dreadful implications for the entire system, whether it's the decimation of local stations or the elimination of a national network," said Rich Eiswerth, president, general manager and CEO of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Cincinnati Public Radio recently opened a new state-of-the-art facility in Evanston, which houses "the most sophisticated, most elaborate, most state-of-the-art production studio in the Midwest," Eiswerth said.

The facility, which opened in April, was funded by local contributions and a state grant, not federal dollars.

While the federal funding at stake represents only 5% of Cincinnati Public Radio's cash budget (the rest comes from local contributions), Eiswerth is concerned about broader implications.

"The ripple effect is what really concerns me," he said.

For example, some stations rely on upwards of 40, 50 or 60% contributions.

“They lose that money, they go silent,” he said.

Federal contributions also help keep Cincinnati’s signal and music licensing up-to-date.

"I think public radio not being part of the next generation of life would be a true loss for our communities," said Jade McLellan, a violinist who performed at the rally.

On Tuesday night, Cincinnati Public Radio hosted four artists and over 200 attendees at an event titled “Voices for Public Media.” The organization said it was a show of support and awareness for public media.

“We’re coming together to raise awareness, amplify its value and stand up for the trusted, local journalism and programming that millions rely on every day,” CPR said in a press release.

Sue MacDonald, chair of the Community Advisory Board for Cincinnati Public Radio, emphasized the importance of public broadcasting to the audience.

"Keep reminding ourselves that public radio is our radio. It's our media. Not anyone else's. We need to protect it. We need to keep it going strong," she said.

