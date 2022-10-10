FC Cincinnati headed to MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time ever

CINCINNATI — For the first time in team history FC Cincinnati is heading to the 2022 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

The team returned home to the Queen City Sunday night to a cheering crowd at Lunken Airport after beating DC United 5-2, securing their spot.

Head coach Pat Noon said the victory was a long-time coming.

"Guys that have been part of the struggle, the work that they've put in and the patience they've had to stick with it is paying off in a good way," said Noonan.

This is his first year coaching the team after the team and former head coach Jaap Stam parted ways.

This Saturday the fifth-seeded FC Cincinnati will take on the fourth-seed New York Red Bulls in the first round.

