Watch Now
SportsFC Cincinnati

Actions

FC Cincinnati headed to MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time ever

They will take on New York Red Bulls in first round
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
FC Cincinnati
Posted at 6:40 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 06:40:04-04

CINCINNATI  — For the first time in team history FC Cincinnati is heading to the 2022 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

The team returned home to the Queen City Sunday night to a cheering crowd at Lunken Airport after beating DC United 5-2, securing their spot.

Head coach Pat Noon said the victory was a long-time coming.

"Guys that have been part of the struggle, the work that they've put in and the patience they've had to stick with it is paying off in a good way," said Noonan.

This is his first year coaching the team after the team and former head coach Jaap Stam parted ways.

This Saturday the fifth-seeded FC Cincinnati will take on the fourth-seed New York Red Bulls in the first round.

READ MORE
Tucker's leg lifts Ravens to 19-17 victory over Bengals
McClelland, No. 24 Cincinnati hold off South Florida 28-24
Wyoming running back CJ Hester nears the OHSAA record book for career rushing yards

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
'It's always scary when you see a bike on the ground.' Motorcyclists talk safety PD: Child struck by vehicle in Bond Hill, suffering life-threatening injuries PD: Motorcyclist dead after Saturday afternoon two-vehicle crash in Middletown

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch local news and weather FREE, anytime!