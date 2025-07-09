Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cincinnati Fire Department assistant chief under investigation, placed on administrative leave

WCPO
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Fire Department assistant chief is under investigation, a spokesperson for the department told WCPO.

The spokesperson said Assistant Chief Sherman Smith has been placed on paid administrative leave by Chief Frank McKinley while under investigation. The spokesperson could not confirm any details or why Smith is being investigated.

Smith, who leads CFD's Fire Prevention and Community Risk Reduction division, was sworn in as assistant chief in 2017.

Joe Elliot, the president of Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48, sent WCPO 9 a statement regarding Smith's leave and investigation.

Elliot also said the union had no details surrounding the nature of the investigation.

Read the full statement from the union below:

"Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48 has been informed that Assistant Chief Sherman Smith has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. At this time, neither Assistant Chief Smith nor the Union representing him have been provided with any details as to the reason for his leave or the nature of the investigation. Local 48 is actively working with City administration to obtain clarity on the matter. We will continue to advocate for transparency, due process, and fair treatment for all of our members, regardless of rank."

