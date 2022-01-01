Hello Tri-State! I’m so excited to call Cincinnati home and learn more about all the different neighborhoods that make up the Queen City. I’m excited to join WCPO, working and learning alongside incredibly talented people.

I want you to know I’m determined, driven, and will work hard to get the answers you deserve. As journalists, we work for YOU, and I’m eager to share your stories.

If you see me downtown, Kroger, Target, or anywhere don't be afraid to say hello! I'd love to meet you!

Email address: jessica.hart@wcpo

Phone: 513-919-1118

When did you start working here? May 2022

Where else have you worked? Previously, I was an MMJ at KRCG 13 in Jefferson City, MO. During college I interned at KARE-11, KSTP, and North Metro TV in Minnesota. I also worked as a sideline reporter for Big Ten Network Student U Productions, covering eight Division I athletic teams at the University of Minnesota.

Where did you go to college? University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Go Gophers! #SkiUMah

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work? I’m most proud of sharing people’s stories who often get overlooked in society and bringing awareness to an issue the community might not know is a problem. I’m also proud of the connections I’ve made while reporting in the field.

What are you most proud of in your own life? Graduating with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in communications. Not being afraid to relocate to a new place where I don’t know anyone for an opportunity.

What do you love about living in the Tri-State? The people! Everyone has been so friendly and welcoming. I also like walking along the river at Smale Riverfront Park. I’m also excited about the food scene in Cincinnati, but need some recommendations!

Apps I can't live without: Oh geez, there are so many, but my top 5 (not including food) are Maps, Twitter, Instagram, Spotify, and FaceTime

All-Time favorites:

TV Shows: The Office, Criminal Minds, Game of Thrones, This Is Us, The Blacklist

Books: More Than Enough

Movies: The Impossible, Detroit, Black Panther, The Avengers: Infinity War