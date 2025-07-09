CPD: 2 men in 'serious condition' after fight leads to shooting in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Two people were hospitalized Tuesday evening after a fight turned into a shooting in Walnut Hills, Cincinnati police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the shooting took place near the intersection of Gilbert and Lincoln avenues around 7 p.m.

Two men got into a "physical altercation" before a third man intervened to stop the fight, Mitchell said. During that third man's attempt, one of the other men pulled out a gun and began shooting.

Mitchell said the man trying to intervene, as well as the other man involved in the fight, were both shot.

Both men were transported to UC Medical Center and are in serious condition, Mitchell said.

Mitchell did not say if they have anyone in custody or if they have suspect info, but he said they believe the shooting is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

CPD's investigation is ongoing.