FC Cincinnati heads to MLS Cup Playoff for first time in club history

CINCINNATI — For the first time ever, FC Cincinnati is heading to the MLS cup playoffs.

FC Cincinnati will take on the New York Red Bulls on Saturday at noon. Despite being an away match, TQL stadium will still be packed with fans, and its official playoff watch party is completely sold out.

"We're feeling the excitement, the players are feeling the support,” said Jeff Bearding, FC Cincinnati CEO. “We proudly represent Cincinnati and when our teams are winning, it really does create a boost to our civic pride."

FC Cincinnati made the playoffs all three years in the USL, but they struggled when they transitioned to the MLS.

“For a lot of us, it's been three years of frustration with the product that’s been on the field in MLS,” said FC Cincinnati fan, Jamie Amis. “It's been embarrassing. We've had to defend ourselves to other fans around the league.”

Jeff Berding said he’s thankful to fans for their support, even throughout the setbacks.

“We really are grateful for the patience and ongoing support that the fans have provided us during a couple of pretty miserable years on the field,” Berding said. “That ongoing support fueled us to get it fixed.”

Now, the fans who stuck around for the tough times, get to enjoy the good times. More than 1,200 of them will pack TQL stadium for Saturday’s watch party.

Others, like Jamie Amis, are making the trip to New York. Amis rented a 15-person van and will hit the road Friday night.

The team is already New York bound! Players and coaches flew out of Lunken Airport Friday afternoon.

“It’s an exciting time and obviously looking forward to the playoffs here,” Berding said. “But we're looking forward to you know what next season and future seasons will provide now that we've reached a standard of that we are a winning MLS team."

Even though the official watch party is sold out, anyone wanting to watch the match can go to one of the team's pub partners that will be showing the game.

RELATED

Here's how you can watch FC Cincinnati play their first playoff match

FC Cincinnati headed to MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time ever

FC Cincinnati Foundation plans to build mini soccer pitch at Covington park

