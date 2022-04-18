LSU running back and former Roger Bacon HS star Corey Kiner in NCAA transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana State University sophomore running back Corey Kiner, a 2021 Roger Bacon High School graduate, announced Monday morning he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

"My time as a tiger has come to an end," Kiner wrote on Twitter. "I would like to start a new chapter in my life and explore my options to continue my career as a student-athlete elsewhere."

Kiner, LSU's second-leading rusher in 2021, rushed for 324 on 79 carries and two touchdowns in 11 games for LSU including one start during the 2021 season.

Kiner, Ohio's 2020 Mr. Football recipient, had one of the most memorable careers in Cincinnati-area high school football history. He rushed for 7,130 yards at Roger Bacon and is No. 12 on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time rushing yards list.

Kiner was named the Gatorade Ohio football player of the year in May 2021 and Ohio Mr. Football in December 2020. He was the nation's No. 7 running back prospect in the 2021 class by the 247 Sports Composite.

Kiner helped to lead Roger Bacon to its first regional football title in 2020. The Spartans (10-1) were a Division V state semifinalist.

He rushed for 1,866 yards (13.8 yards per carry average) and 35 touchdowns his senior season. He returned kickoffs on special teams, including a touchdown.

Kiner was named All-Ohio by MaxPreps, Southwest District offensive player of the year and Miami Valley Conference player of the year. He was the Division V state offensive player of the year.

Kiner verbally committed to LSU in May 2020 after the Tigers were one of 28 scholarship offers that he received during the college football recruiting process.

