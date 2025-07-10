Princeton 2026 tight end Landen Miree is set to announce his college decision Friday afternoon

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Princeton High School 2026 tight end Landen Miree is set to announce his college verbal commitment Friday afternoon at the high school.

Miree, a four-star player by Rivals and three-star player by 247 Sports, has Baylor, Florida State, Arizona State and Washington as his finalists. Miree is scheduled to announce his decision at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Miree, who is 6 feet 4 and 230 pounds, is rated Ohio's No. 17 player overall in the 2026 class by Rivals. He is rated the nation's No. 22 tight end in his class by Rivals.

According to 247 Sports Composite, Miree is Ohio’s No. 30 player overall in the 2026 class. He is rated the nation’s No. 38 tight end in his class by the 247 Sports Composite.

Miree had 38 scholarship offers during the recruiting process, according to his X account and 247 Sports. Princeton coach Andre Parker said the recruiting process was very competitive.

“The schools love his versatility and catch range,” Parker said. “He is a whole football player who blocks as well as he catches and runs routes.”

Miree, a Division I honorable mention all-state selection in 2024, was a Southwest District second-team receiver. He was a Greater Miami Conference first-team selection.

Miree was second in the GMC in receiving yards as a junior. He had 56 receptions for 714 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also played on the defensive side of the football last season.

Princeton (10-3 record in 2024) opens the season against host Moeller (14-1) at 4 p.m. Aug. 23 at West Clermont.

