Newport PD investigating 'possible fatal collision' with a bicyclist

NEWPORT, Ky. — Newport police are conducting an investigation after receiving a call of a "possible fatal collision" involving a bicyclist, the Newport Police Department said.

Just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Newport police received a call of a collision involving a bicyclist on the 11th Street Bridge.

The vehicle involved in the collision fled before officers arrived, police said.

Police said they cannot release any additional information on identities of those involved due to this being an active investigation.

Currently, Newport police and the Campbell County Special Investigations Team are working together to investigate and reconstruct the collision.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, you're asked to call Campbell County Dispatch at 859-292-3622. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can also call the tip line at 859-261-TIPS (859-261-8477).

