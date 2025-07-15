Prosecutor: 29-year-old man indicted for fentanyl-related death of woman

CINCINNATI — A 29-year-old man has been indicted for the drug-related death of a 26-year-old woman, Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said.

Pillich said Malik Mabrey was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound in connection with the death of a Sycamore Township woman, who has not been identified.

On Aug. 3, 2023 — the same day the woman was released from a 30-day drug treatment program — Mabrey sold fentanyl to the woman, who had previously been a client, Pillich said. Mabrey instructed the woman on which bus to take and how to meet him at the gas station where he sold her the drugs.

The day after the woman bought the drugs from Mabrey, Pillich said she died of a drug overdose.

Pillich said that at the time of the drug deal, Mabrey had been out of prison for a little more than 16 months. He previously served a 4.5-year sentence for drug trafficking.

"Malik Mabrey was given the chance to turn his life around," Pillich said. "Instead, he exploited a young woman at her most vulnerable. When you sell deadly drugs and somebody dies, you will be held accountable. Period."

If convicted, Mabrey faces up to 20 years in prison.