19-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Monroe Township

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 19-year-old is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Monroe Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Just after 9:50 p.m., Noah Walton was driving a 1998 GMC Sierra while heading west on Bethel-New Richmond Road near Little Indian Trail.

According to OSHP, Walton's vehicle failed to make a curve and drove off the right side of the road. The vehicle then struck an embankment and a tree before overturning onto its side.

Walton was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP's Batavia Post.

OSHP was assisted by the Monroe Township Fire and EMS, the Clermont County Sheriff's Department as well as the Clermont County Coroner's Office.