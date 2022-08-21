Watch Now
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County crash

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol
Posted at 11:43 PM, Aug 20, 2022
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 68 in Clinton County.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2008 GMC Sierra, operated by Derrick L. Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro was traveling southbound on U.S. 68 when he drove left of center and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driving northbound, operated by Bonita J. Christon, 59, of Fayetteville head-on.

The crash claimed the life of Mrs. Christon, who was pronounced deceased at the scene by Wilmington Fire/EMS. Mr. Ison was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with life threatening injuries. Police said both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Wilmington Post.

