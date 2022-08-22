Man in serious condition after West End hit-and-run

CINCINNATI — A man is in serious condition after a hit-and-run in the West End, Cincinnati police said.

Around 11:20 p.m. Sunday night a man was crossing West Liberty Street and Central Parkway when an SUV hit him.

Investigators said they are reviewing video of the incident.

They aren't yet sure if the man was at a crosswalk or if the SUV had the right of way.

Investigators said they are looking for a white SUV but did not give any other details that could help people locate the alleged striking vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

