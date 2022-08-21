OSHP: 1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Goshen Township

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead after a Saturday night two-vehicle crash in Goshen Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., Austin Shell, a resident of Midland, was driving a 1997 Ford F-250 east on State Route 28. Another Midland resident was operating a 2016 Kia Soul while also driving east on State Route 28, OSHP said.

According to OSHP, Shell drove off the right side of the road and sideswiped the Kia. Shell's vehicle then drove off the left side of the road, struck a fence and a tree.

Shell was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said. The other driver didn't sustain any injuries from the crash.

The Batavia Post of OSHP continues to investigate this crash.