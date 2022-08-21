Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsClermont CountyGoshen Township

Actions

OSHP: 1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Goshen Township

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Passenger ejected, killed when SUV overturns in Wilmington, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol
Posted at 5:58 AM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 05:58:49-04

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead after a Saturday night two-vehicle crash in Goshen Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., Austin Shell, a resident of Midland, was driving a 1997 Ford F-250 east on State Route 28. Another Midland resident was operating a 2016 Kia Soul while also driving east on State Route 28, OSHP said.

According to OSHP, Shell drove off the right side of the road and sideswiped the Kia. Shell's vehicle then drove off the left side of the road, struck a fence and a tree.

Shell was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said. The other driver didn't sustain any injuries from the crash.

The Batavia Post of OSHP continues to investigate this crash.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
19-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Monroe Township 1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County crash Police: Shooting in the Corryville Walgreen's parking lot

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.