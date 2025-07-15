Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ISP: 68-year-old Ohio woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-74 in Ripley County

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A 68-year-old Ohio woman is dead after a Monday afternoon crash on I-74 in Ripley County, Indiana State Police (ISP) said.

ISP said troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-74 East near the 153-mile marker shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Darla S. Tabor, 68, from Hamilton, Ohio, was driving her 2002 Mercury vehicle eastbound on I-4 roughly three miles east of Batesville. Tabor lost control of her vehicle, veered off the south side of the roadway and overturned, ISP said.

ISP said it's unknown why Tabor lost control of her vehicle. She was transported to a Cincinnati-area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, but ISP said toxicology results are still pending. Investigators do believe that a medical condition may have played a role in Tabor's crash.

ISP also said evidence at the scene indicated that Tabor was not properly restrained in her vehicle, likely contributing to the injuries she sustained.

Troopers from ISP were assisted by the Ripley County Sheriff's Office, Batesville Police Department, Sunman Town Marshal, Batesville Fire and EMS, and the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

