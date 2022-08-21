Watch Now
Bicyclist killed Saturday morning in Indian Hill

The bicyclist's name has not been released
Posted at 7:13 PM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 19:13:14-04

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — A bicyclist was killed in Indian Hill Saturday, according to a press release from the Indian Hill Rangers.

Rangers say that they responded, along with the Madeira & Indian Hill Fire Department to an accident involving an automobile and bicyclist near the intersection of Given Road and Beech Trail at approximately 8:29 a.m., Saturday morning.

The bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a juvenile, remained on the scene.

The bicyclist's name has not been released at this time.

