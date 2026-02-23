Let's Talk Sharonville: Join us to discuss issues in your community

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Sharonville residents, we want to hear from you.
We will be hosting our next listening event, Let's Talk Sharonville, at the Scarlet Oaks Career Campus on 300 Scarlet Oaks Drive this Wednesday, Feb. 25 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Several WCPO 9 team members, including anchor Frank Marzullo, will be there to hear from you about what's on your mind, and to discuss issues affecting your community.
The event is designed to bring together community members to find solutions to concerns and give residents a direct line to share their stories and perspectives.
Whether you have questions about local issues, want to discuss what's happening in your neighborhood, or simply want to meet our team, join us.
Previous Let's Talk events have led directly to coverage tackling some of the issues we discussed with residents:
If you live in Sharonville and aren't able to attend the event, we would still like to hear from you