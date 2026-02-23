Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PD: 12-year-old boy shot multiple times in Covington neighborhood, no suspect in custody

Latonia Shooting
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot multiple times in a Covington neighborhood Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of McKee Street at approximately 4:49 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to Covington Police Capt. Justin Bradbury.

When officers arrived at the scene they located a 12-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The child was transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Bradbury said.

As of the writing of this article, no suspects have been detained.

Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation. Detectives ask community members to check any surveillance footage they may have available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Covington Police Detectives at 859-292-2234 or Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040. Tips can remain anonymous.

