LEBANON, Ohio — Ahead of our community event, Let's Talk Lebanon, I spoke with one man who told me his biggest concern is whether development in Lebanon could spill out into rural areas of the community.

We'll be in Lebanon at the Countryside YMCA on Deerfield Road Wednesday evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., giving residents an opportunity to meet with our staff to discuss issues important to their community.

Before the event, Dustin Sandlin told me he moved to Lebanon six years ago looking for a quieter lifestyle away from city life, but he's concerned growth and development happening in the city is beginning to encroach on his rural lifestyle.

"I'm just on a little over two acres here and it's peaceful, quiet," Sandlin said. "There is not a lot of traffic but I have noticed that traffic is picking up in the area."

Sandlin said the development introduces a chaotic feeling in some areas of town, and he's concerned developers will begin looking at areas closer to his home.

Watch Sandlin explain his concerns and what he'd like to see happen in Lebanon:

Resident worries development in Lebanon could encroach on rural areas and farmland

"They're developing behind Walmart down in town, down in the city of Lebanon and areas around that seems like its approaching more into the farmland," Sandlin said.

Beyond new construction, Sandlin told me he worries about the impact on local schools as more families move to the area, potentially leading to overcrowding.

However, Lebanon City Manager Scott Brunka said community growth remains manageable and city leaders carefully consider impacts on residents.

According to Brunka, the population has grown less than 1% annually in recent years, despite several new commercial and residential developments completed over the past year.

The city also requires traffic impact studies for new developments to ensure roads can handle increased usage, Brunka said.

"If residents have concerns about the impact that certain existing or planned developments may have on them, we encourage folks to reach out to the city manager's office to discuss these concerns," Brunka said.

You can find more information on our community Let's Talk Lebanon event, and how to participate here.