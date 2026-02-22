Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

CFD: Heavy damage after car drives into Old Timber Inn, one person injured

Spring Grove Car into Building
@CincyFireEMS
Spring Grove Car into Building
Posted

CINCINNATI — Crews are investigating after a car drove into a building in Cincinnati Sunday afternoon.

Rescue crews received reports of a car into a structure on Spring Grove Ave. at Crawford Ave. at around 12:30 p.m., according to Cincinnati Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler.

When crews arrived at the scene they discovered a car had driven into the Old Timber Inn, resulting in heavy damage.

One person was injured as a result of the crash, Flagler said.

Flagler said to expect traffic closures as a result of the incident.

Judgment Of "Evil Twin" Jeena Han With Ashleigh Banfield

More local news:
Fatal shooting leaves one dead, one injured in Middletown Fire at historic courthouse in Hamilton Cincinnati group helps moms heal after losing children to gun violence

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Let's Talk, Sharonville! We want to meet you February 25th to find solutions, together