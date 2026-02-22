CFD: Heavy damage after car drives into Old Timber Inn, one person injured

CINCINNATI — Crews are investigating after a car drove into a building in Cincinnati Sunday afternoon.

Rescue crews received reports of a car into a structure on Spring Grove Ave. at Crawford Ave. at around 12:30 p.m., according to Cincinnati Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler.

When crews arrived at the scene they discovered a car had driven into the Old Timber Inn, resulting in heavy damage.

One person was injured as a result of the crash, Flagler said.

Flagler said to expect traffic closures as a result of the incident.