Solar farms, Carroll Cropper Bridge repairs dominate our Lawrenceburg 'Let's Talk' event

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — We asked you to join us in Lawrenceburg to tell us what's important to you as part of our "Let's Talk" series around the Tri-State, and dozens of you turned out to fill the meeting room at the Lawrenceburg Library and line the sidewalks outside.

The visitors who largely stayed outside told us they were protesting potential solar farms coming to Dearborn County, taking over what's now farmland near Benning and Weisberg Roads.

Michelle Dudley said she's lived in the area her entire life and wanted us to know it was an important topic to her and her neighbors.

"We're worried," she said. "We're worried about the wildlife being affected. We're worried about waterways being affected. We're worried about property values, about a lot of things."

In early January, 1,743 people signed a Change.org petition against solar farms in Dearborn County.

Dave Sam sat down with us inside the meeting.

He said he grew up on farmland and didn't want to see prime land disturbed.

"My dad always said, they're not making any more ground, so you need to protect what you've got," Sam said.

Other concerns shared with us centered around public transportation in Southeast Indiana, insufficient housing for the elderly in the region and continued congestion caused by construction on the Carroll Cropper Bridge.

The "Let's Talk" event is just the beginning of the process for our team of reporters. We will take what you've told us and follow up in the coming days and weeks.

