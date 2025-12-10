Colerain Township to discuss neighborhood road fixes during trustees meeting

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain Township trustees are scheduled to discuss a five-year road improvement plan during their regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The plan follows a full reassessment of all township-maintained streets in 2025 by the public services department. The reassessment, which is completed every five years, measures the quality of streets and need for repairs using the pavement condition index (PCI). All township streets are given a PCI score between 0 and 100.

"The pavement condition index includes the amount of traffic on the street, the actual condition of the asphalt, the condition of the curbs, the condition of the storm drains and other various factors," trustee Dan Unger said. "We try to address our critical-need streets and our streets that are able to be maintained through preventative maintenance treatments."

According to township data, about 27% of neighborhood roads are rated "poor" or worse. It's an improvement from the last reassessment in 2020, which saw about 39% of roads rated "poor" or worse. The ratings include the following: good, satisfactory, fair, poor, very poor, serious or failed. According to township data, no roads reached the "failed" rating in either 2020 or 2025.

"Roads are the one thing that affects the most people. Very often, you'll go through a lifetime without ever picking up the phone and calling the police or the fire," Unger said. "They are great to have them there when you need them. But the roads affect everyone every day, absolutely."

Township streets improved by a PCI score of 5.6 between 2020 and 2025, from 60.7 in 2020 to 66.3 in 2025. Here is a breakdown of 2025 scores by neighborhood:



Colerain Corridor: 65.04 (fair)

Daleview/Peach Grove: 68.8 (fair)

Groesbeck: 65.47 (fair)

Northbrook: 63.06 (fair)

Pleasant Run: 69.83 (fair)

Western Colerain: 69.2 (fair)

Looking toward future repairs, a whole host of factors play a role beyond PCI. The township also considers the volume of work done on a given road in recent years, the number of residents affected and the proximity to other recent road projects.

"Whether it's to (going) to work or to an event, it's critical—and our roads are generally in good condition," Unger said. "We do our best to keep them that way, within the budget that we have."

The proposed five-year road plan has allocated around $1.7 million for repairs to nine streets:

