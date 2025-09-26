Development and urban sprawl dominate WCPO's first 'Let's Talk' event

BATAVIA, Ohio — We want to hear from the people who live in the communities across our region, and, while we've been holding topic-specific town halls to find solutions, we now want to go to each community and invite you to speak with our staff about the issues most important to your life.

First, we stopped in Batavia, where dozens of people shared their thoughts with us.

WCPO Frank Marzullo speaking with locals in Batavia

The dominant topic was the increase in development around Clermont County as population growth led to the proposed construction of high-density housing in many places.

Others told us of issues with drug use in the area.

Barbara Thornton visited the Beans and Brews, where we set up shop, because she's a pancreatic cancer survivor who wanted to spread awareness and ways people can help find treatments.

"It's really about trying to spread awareness and trying to be the face of someone who's gone through it and is still here," Thornton said.

WCPO Reporter Valerie Lyons speaks with locals at Let's Talk event

We plan to take these conversations and use them to inform our news coverage in the coming days.

Our next "Let's Talk" event will be at the Florence branch of the Boone County Library from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 8.