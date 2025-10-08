Residents share concerns over development, library needs at our Boone County ‘Let’s Talk’ event

FLORENCE, Ky. — We're continuing our efforts to visit different communities to learn what's going on in your neighborhood. It's part of our "Let's Talk" series, where we come to you to hear what's on your mind.

On Wednesday, we stopped in Boone County to hear about the things residents feel deserve attention.

One of the main issues we heard about was development and its impact on rural communities.

"We wanted to talk about industrial development coming to Kenton County and its effect on the entire region," said Boone County resident Matthew Code.

Code told us he saw our first event in Batavia and thought it was a good opportunity to have his voice heard.

"I think the chance to talk to reporters about these issues, to have these issues covered, is so valuable to the community," Code said.

Another point of discussion revolved around the place we hosted the event, the Boone County Library branch in Florence.

Some residents said they feel the library is outdated.

"We are sitting in the original branch in Boone County; the original Florence library was here in 1974," Florence City Council member Diane Whalen said. "If you drive around Boone County, you see the new libraries and where they are built and I think some of the Florence residents are looking for the same equity."

If you live in Florence and weren't able to come out today, we still want to hear from you.

Click on the Finding Solutions tab on our website, where you will find a form that you can fill out with any concerns or suggestions you may have.