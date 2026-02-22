Fatal shooting leaves one dead, one injured in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Police are asking for the community's help after a fatal shooting in Middletown Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 2100 block of Roosevelt Ave. at approximately 11:58 a.m., according to a press release by the Middletown Division of Police.

When officers arrived at the scene they discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kristi Hughes at 513-425-7733 or via email at kristi.hughes@cityofmiddletown.org. Additionally, you can contact the Police Dispatch Center at 513-425-7701.

Detective Hughes is urging residents in the area to review their security footage for any suspicious individuals or vehicles that may have been in the vicinity around the time of the shooting.

