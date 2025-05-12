Lawsuit: Police 'clearly intended to intimidate' judicial process at Rodney Hinton Jr. court appearance

CINCINNATI — Rodney Hinton Jr., accused of crashing a vehicle into Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy Larry Henderson, killing him, is suing multiple city agencies claiming his civil rights have been violated.

The City of Cincinnati, Cincinnati Police Department, the Hamilton County Justice Center, the state of Ohio and ten John Doe officers are named as defendants in the lawsuit, which says Rodney's fourth, sixth, eighth and fourteenth amendment rights were violated.

A yet-unnamed Cincinnati police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Ryan Hinton the morning of May 1. The following day, Ryan's father, Rodney Hinton Jr., allegedly crashed a car into former Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Henderson, killing him.

Rodney was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including some that could carry the death penalty if he's convicted.

During his first court appearance, Rodney was flanked by dozens of law enforcement officials who packed the court room, standing just behind him during the hearing.

During his second hearing to debate his bond, dozens of in-uniform law enforcement members filled the court room gallery, packing multiple rows.

The lawsuit claims that the appearance from police was "a coordinated presence clearly intended to intimidate, suppress defense and influence the judicial process."

The lawsuit claims that when Rodney was arrested, "he was subjected to excessive force resulting in visible injuries." When Rodney appeared in court for his arraignment, he did have visible injuries to his head.

However, a press release from police had said he'd been hospitalized after the crash in critical condition; it's still unclear which injuries were caused by the crash, and which were the result of the alleged excessive force.

The lawsuit also claims that the decision to deny Rodney bond is a violation of the eighth amendment of the US constitution and Ohio's pretrial procedure.

"At his arraignment, Mr. Hinton appeared visibly beaten, handcuffed and dressed in jail attire, signaling to the court and public that he was guilty — despite having not been convicted," reads the lawsuit.

Rodney was dressed in an orange jail jumpsuit during his arraignment, which is not typical procedure; most people who appear for arraignment in Hamilton County's Room A are still dressed in the clothing they were wearing when they were arrested.

"No reasonable law enforcement agency would subject a pretrial defendant to this level of physical restraint, humiliation and psychological warfare absent a coordinated plan to discriminate, punish and intimidate," reads the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is asking the court to declare that Rodney's constitutional rights have been violated and either grant him immediate release, "or injunctive relief barring continued detention without lawful process."

It's also asking that Rodney's attorney's fees be paid and compensatory and punitive damages be awarded against all defendants.

Rodney Hinton Jr. was initially charged with one count of aggravated murder, before a grand jury indicted him on a second charge of aggravated murder and additional charges of murder, plus two counts of felonious assault.

According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich, the aggravated murder charges both carry the possibility of the death penalty.

Henderson was laid to rest on Friday during funeral services that were attended by hundreds of people, including law enforcement from across the region.

The family of Ryan Hinton have hired a law team to further investigate the shooting that killed Ryan; officials still have not named the Cincinnati police officer who fired those shots, citing Marsy's Law.