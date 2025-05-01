Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiEast Price Hill

Actions

LIVE: Update from CPD on shooting in East Price Hill

Cincinnati police warsaw shooting
Connor Steffan
Cincinnati police warsaw shooting
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police officers were involved in a shooting in East Price Hill Thursday morning, according to CPD spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Watch the update live below:

Live Coverage

Cunningham said no officers were hurt in the shooting, which happened around 10 a.m. near the 2500 block of Warsaw Avenue. Police did not provide any information on anyone else involved in the shooting, or whether anyone who is not a police officer was hurt.

"This incident is still unfolding and an active incident," reads a statement sent by Cunningham.

Cunningham said multiple roads are closed in the area surrounding the scene of the shooting; drivers will need to find alternative routes around the area.

WCPO has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Morning Rush

More local news:
TANK offers free shuttle service for Flying Pig Marathon runners from downtown Cold Spring Council approves $35M Kroger Marketplace expansion Members on teachers' pension fund board could lose voting power

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.