LIVE: Update from CPD on shooting in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police officers were involved in a shooting in East Price Hill Thursday morning, according to CPD spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Watch the update live below:

Live Coverage

Cunningham said no officers were hurt in the shooting, which happened around 10 a.m. near the 2500 block of Warsaw Avenue. Police did not provide any information on anyone else involved in the shooting, or whether anyone who is not a police officer was hurt.

"This incident is still unfolding and an active incident," reads a statement sent by Cunningham.

Cunningham said multiple roads are closed in the area surrounding the scene of the shooting; drivers will need to find alternative routes around the area.

