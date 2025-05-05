'Two scared people' | Family of 18-year-old shot, killed by CPD want his death investigated

CINCINNATI — The family of 18-year-old Ryan Hinton, who was fatally shot by a Cincinnati police officer on Thursday, May 1, held a press conference on Monday to express their love for Ryan and to raise questions about his death.

Several of Ryan's family members spoke during the press conference, many of whom urged the community to wait for further investigation before rushing to judgment.

"I seen two scared people," said Ryan's grandfather, Rodney Hinton Sr. "I seen the officer scared and I seen my grandson scared."

One day after Ryan was fatally shot, his father, Rodney Hinton Jr., allegedly crashed a vehicle into former Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Henderson while the officer was directing traffic during commencement at the University of Cincinnati. Ryan's family declined to speak about Henderson's death, other than to offer prayers and condolences to his family and loved ones.

Cincinnati police showed family members of Ryan Hinton the CPD body camera footage on the morning of Friday, May 2. After they saw it, Cincinnati police held a press conference to release the footage to the public.

That body camera footage showed a Cincinnati officer chasing the 18-year-old before firing multiple shots. Theetge said Ryan was hit by two bullets — one that went through his arm and into his side, and another that went through his chest and out his back.

Hours later, Rodney Hinton Jr. allegedly drove his vehicle into Henderson at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Burnet Woods, where Henderson was working a traffic detail. Henderson died from his injuries, Theetge announced later on Friday.

Rodney Hinton Jr. appeared in court Saturday morning, with dozens of deputies packing the room to show support for their former colleague. Hinton is being held in Clermont County Jail without bail until his next hearing on Tuesday.

Rodney Hinton Jr. has been charged with aggravated murder for the death of Henderson.