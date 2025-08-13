ICE deports convicted coup leader arrested in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A convicted coup leader from the West African nation of Burkina Faso has been deported from the United States after ICE agents arrested him in Cincinnati.

ICE said in a press release Daouda Begnon II Kone was deported on Aug. 5 after an immigration judge's final order of removal.

During immigration proceedings, the court found Kone ineligible for immigration benefits, noting he participated in the persecution of others during a September 2015 failed coup d'état in Burkina Faso while a member of the Presidential Security Regiment for former President Blaise Compaore.

He was convicted in his home country of murder, complicity in an attack on state security and voluntary assault and battery.

ICE said Kone's immigration case had been investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations office in New York, with assistance from the Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center and ICE's field office in Blue Ash.

"The removal of Kone underscores the important work of ICE HSI agents in investigating those who apply for immigration benefits under false pretenses," ICE Homeland Security Investigations Detroit acting Special Agent in Charge Jared Murphey said in a release. "You cannot come to the U.S. and try to hide war crimes."

According to the 2025 Global Terrorism Index published by the Institute for Economics & Peace, Burkina Faso is the number one hub of terrorism in the world. The U.S. has a travel advisory warning residents not to go to Burkina Faso "due to terrorism, crime and kidnapping."

While convicted in the failed coup, ICE did not say whether Kone was connected to any current terrorist organization operating in Burkina Faso.

Anyone who has information about a person in the U.S. who potentially violated human rights is asked to call the ICE tip line at 866-DHS-2-ICE, email HRV.ICE@ice.dhs.gov or complete an online tip form here.