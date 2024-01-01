Email Address: connor.steffen@wcpo.com

Phone: (513) 288-3148

Social Media:

X (Formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/connorsteffentv

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ConnorSteffenTV

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/connorsteffen

When did you start working here?

July 2024

Where else have you worked?

I come to the Queen City by way of the Derby City. I spent the last two years as an anchor and reporter for WHAS11 News in Louisville, Ky. Prior to that, I worked as a multimedia journalist for WFMJ 21 News in Youngstown, Ohio and as a digital reporter for the Northeast Ohio NPR member station WKSU.

Where did you go to college?

Kent State University (Go Flashes!)

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

I take the utmost pride in calling myself a journalist — it’s a job I don’t take lightly. I believe robust local journalism is paramount to helping communities thrive: engaging neighbors to make sure all voices are heard, making sense of difficult situations and bridging divides within communities. Through my role, I’ve learned how powerful a tool listening can be — not just for journalists but for everyone.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

I’d like to think my reporting experiences have informed my personal life too: broadening my perspectives on other communities and lives different from my own, reminding me to be open-minded and show empathy for those going through unthinkable situations. I’m proud of who I am and how I view my work. Though, none of it would be possible without the bedrock of support and encouragement I receive from my amazing friends and family.

What do you love about living in the Tri-State?

As a native Clevelander, I am thrilled to be back in Ohio! The thing I’m most excited about living here is using my experience covering all three states over the last several years to, hopefully, be of service to viewers. Oh! And, I’ve heard Oktoberfest in Cincy is AMAZING!

All-Time favorites:

TV Shows: PBS Frontline Docs, “How I Met Your Mother” and “The West Wing”

Books: “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini and “Tired of Winning” by ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent John Karl

Movies: Spotlight, Forrest Gump and Good Will Hunting

Apps I can't live without:

