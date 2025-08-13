ODOT: Ridge Avenue ramp off I-71 north will be closed through mid-September

CINCINNATI — The Ridge Avenue ramp off of I-71 north near Columbia Township will remain closed for longer than initially announced, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The closure was originally announced in early July. That press release said the ramp would be closed for up to 21 days, starting on July 21.

Now, ODOT's website says the I-71/Ridge Avenue project won't be completed until mid-October. We asked ODOT about the project, and they said the ramp to Ridge Avenue from I-71 should reopen in mid-September before the overall project wraps up.

The project is slated to repair a damaged retaining wall and build draining improvements behind the wall that supports Geier Drive above the ramp.

According to ODOT, drivers will be detoured off of I-71 north via Red Bank Expressway and Madison Road to Ridge Avenue.