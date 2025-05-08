Watch Now
LIVE: Hamilton County Prosecutor calls press conference

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich has called a press conference for 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The press conference is being held downtown, at the prosecutor's office.

Pillich's office did not say what the press conference would be about.

However, last week, a yet-unnamed Cincinnati police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Ryan Hinton the morning of May 1. The following day, Ryan's father allegedly crashed a car into former Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Henderson, killing him.

There are public visitation hours for Henderson at Spring Grove Cemetery Thursday night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Friday, there will be a full funeral procession and services for Henderson.

