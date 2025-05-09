LIVE: Funeral services for Hamilton County sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty

CINCINNATI — Funeral services are underway for Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Henderson.

Henderson was killed in the line of duty a week ago after being hit by a car while working a traffic detail after the University of Cincinnati spring commencement.

You can watch the funeral services live in the video player below:

Live Coverage

According to the program, the funeral will include remarks from the Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey and a eulogy from Henderson's district officer in command. A name was not provided in the program for the officer in command.

Henderson served for 33 years at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. He began as a corrections officer and then became a patrol officer. He also worked part-time at Mercy Health Anderson Hospital and spent nearly 20 years volunteering to work security detail for the UC football team.

His obituary states he was more than a law enforcement officer; he was also a Marine who enjoyed fishing and rescuing pit bulls.

"He was deeply passionate about making a difference," Henderson's obituary reads."With a heart as big as his spirit, he dedicated his free time to nurturing and uplifting those in need, further showcasing his endless generosity and love for life."

Henderson retired in December but returned to work on special events, such as graduation traffic.

"Larry wasn't just a great deputy; he was a great man, a father and a friend," Henderson's obituary states.

He leaves behind a wife, five children and four grandchildren.

Rodney Hinton Jr. is accused of intentionally crashing his car into Henderson, who was working a traffic detail during UC graduation on May 2.

RELATED: Read more about deputy Henderson's impact on the Tri-State:

