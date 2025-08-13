Coroner: One dead after crash involving dump truck in Whitewater Township

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash between a sedan and a dump truck in Whitewater Township Wednesday morning, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office has not yet released the identity of the person who died.

Hamilton County sheriff's deputies and Whitewater Township Fire crews blocked Hamilton-Cleves Road in the 6300 block Wednesday morning during the crash investigation.

At the scene, a dump truck with no visible damage was stopped near a blue sedan with visible front-end damage and a flat front tire, though it's unclear how much of that damage was caused by the crash.

We reached out to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office for more information on the crash; we were told a press release would be sent out "later this morning."

Officials have not said what led up to the crash.