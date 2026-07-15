Let's Talk Milford: Join us to discuss issues in your community

MILFORD, Ohio — Milford residents: We want to hear from you.
The WCPO team is holding the next listening event, "Let's Talk Milford," on July 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Cincinnati Distilling's Millford Gallery, located at 23 Mill St. in Milford.
WCPO 9 News anchors Adrian Whitsett and Frank Marzullo, reporter Jay Shakur and Clermont County reporter Sam Harasimowicz will be there to hear what's on your mind and to talk about the issues affecting your community.
The event is designed to bring together community members to find solutions to concerns and give residents a direct line to share their stories and perspectives.
Whether you have questions about local issues, want to discuss what's happening in your neighborhood, or simply want to meet our team, join us.
Previous "Let's Talk" events have led directly to coverage tackling some of the issues we discussed with residents:
Let's Talk Alexandria:
- Traffic, growth and potholes dominate WCPO 'Let's Talk' event in Alexandria
- 'You get aggravated' | Potholes in Village Green Shopping Center frustrate Alexandria residents
- 'Terrible' | KYTC study seeks to solve traffic congestion issues on Alexandria Pike
- Campbell County Public Library eyes larger Alexandria branch for growing community
- Natural gas pipeline proposed in Campbell, Pendleton Counties draws criticism from property owners
Let's Talk Anderson Township:
- Anderson Township woman advocates for safer accessible parking spaces to meet ADA standards
- Nearly everyone in Anderson Township has access to public water. Except this neighborhood.
- I-275 bottlenecks in Anderson Township. ODOT says the 2-mile squeeze isn't an easy fix
- Anderson Township leaders, residents weigh future of 17-acre property near Beech Acres Park
- Ohio pancreatic cancer survivor hosts bake sale to fund research, bring hope to newly diagnosed patients