Let's Talk Milford: Join us to discuss issues in your community

MILFORD, Ohio — Milford residents: We want to hear from you.

The WCPO team is holding the next listening event, "Let's Talk Milford," on July 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Cincinnati Distilling's Millford Gallery, located at 23 Mill St. in Milford.

WCPO 9 News anchors Adrian Whitsett and Frank Marzullo, reporter Jay Shakur and Clermont County reporter Sam Harasimowicz will be there to hear what's on your mind and to talk about the issues affecting your community.

The event is designed to bring together community members to find solutions to concerns and give residents a direct line to share their stories and perspectives.

Whether you have questions about local issues, want to discuss what's happening in your neighborhood, or simply want to meet our team, join us.

Previous "Let's Talk" events have led directly to coverage tackling some of the issues we discussed with residents:

Let's Talk Alexandria:



Let's Talk Anderson Township:

